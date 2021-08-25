After being bitten by a venomous snake, the dog is forced to miss her owner’s wedding as a bridesmaid.

Dan and Brittany Atlas of Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia, chose their two dogs, Ruby and Lily, as bridesmaids for their wedding ceremony, which was postponed because to the ongoing COVID outbreak.

However, Ruby was bitten by an eastern brown snake, a very venomous breed unique to Australia, just four days before the wedding ceremony was supposed to take place.

According to Australian Geographic, the snake is “fast-moving, aggressive, and notorious for their terrible temper,” and is “responsible for more deaths every year in Australia than any other category of snakes,” along with other brown snakes.

The snake’s “venom” causes increasing paralysis and prevents blood from clotting, which can take a long time to reverse using antivenom. Victims may pass out in a matter of minutes.”

When Dan Atlas returned home four days before the wedding, he discovered Ruby, a 4-year-old mastiff cross, had been bitten by the snake, telling ABC in Australia that “she was shaking and [he]got her in the car” and he “just hurried to the vets.”

He stated the dog was intubated and monitored for 18 hours at the medical center, during which time the vets administered “two vials of antivenene” and other medications before she began to improve on the morning of the wedding.

The incident made the days leading up to the wedding difficult for Brittany Atlas, who said she “couldn’t focus on anything else other than her, she was such a large part of the family.”

Although Ruby was unable to attend the wedding due to her illness, the pair stated that they would not have hesitated to call off the event if the dog had not begun to better.

Although Ruby was unable to attend the wedding due to her illness, the pair stated that they would not have hesitated to call off the event if the dog had not begun to better.

Brittany Atlas stated, "I felt like we knew things was going to be OK and we could enjoy our day." "They sent us that adorable picture. Oh, my God, it was fatal. It brightened our day," she continued, referring to a photo of Ruby taken at the vet clinic with the caption: