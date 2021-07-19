After being beaten by a maskless man on the subway, a nurse loses her vision in one eye.

After being attacked by a man on a subway train in Spain, a nurse has lost sight in one of his eyes.

According to local media, the man was assaulted on July 15 after allegedly requesting that the other rider on the train in Madrid wear a mask. In Spain, wearing masks on public transportation is required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The event is said to have occurred at Madrid’s underground network’s Alto del Arenal metro station.

In a Madrid metro station, a person slaps another person in the face.

July 17, 2021 — AD ASTRA (@PMadXXXVI)

The original confrontation appears to be seen in a video circulating on Twitter and featured in various local publications, in which a man is struck hard in the face by an aggressor. It’s unclear whether the perpetrator has a sharp object in his or her hand. The impact of the punch knocked the nurse to the train’s floor.

A man wearing a pink baseball cap and a backpack exits the train while the nurse is still on the floor, yelling, “Let it be known to you, I hope you die, asshole.” No one on the train appeared to intervene to defend the man or prevent him from fleeing.

The probable attacker is also the only individual in the video who isn’t wearing a mask.

Doctors at Hospital 12 de Octubre reportedly tried everything they could to save the victim’s sight, but the damage was serious, according to El Mundo.

According to the newspaper, the nurse is currently recovering in the hospital, and investigators have yet to identify the alleged suspect.

The event has been reported to the Spanish National Police and the UFP (Unión Federal de Polica).

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

There have been a slew of other disagreements and squabbles around coronavirus restrictions, including whether or not a mask should be worn in public.

