After being attacked by two dogs at the beach, a woman was taken to the hospital.

Over the weekend, a woman was taken to the hospital in Spain after being bitten by two dogs while enjoying a day at the beach with her husband.

Two dogs were carried onto the beach by a family at around 1:00 p.m. local time on Sunday at Mourisca beach in the city of Pontevedra in northeastern Spain.

According to local daily Diario de Pontevedra, who spoke with the victim, the woman and her husband were heading towards the shore at around 3:00 p.m. when one of the dogs allegedly attacked her before the second animal joined in the attack.

“He jumped at me and threw me to the ground, causing a nasty bruise on my left arm,” the unidentified woman told the newspaper, before adding that the dog continued to attack her after she pushed it onto the sand.

The woman was then allegedly bitten on one of her legs by the second dog before she was able to get the animals off of her and her husband summoned an ambulance owing to the severe bleeding caused by the wounds.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance, where she needed multiple stitches due to the severe wounds inflicted by the dogs’ teeth, and she added, “I have to do cures every day, at least until next Friday.”

On Sunday, her husband sent the cops to the beach in an attempt to determine what happened during the incident.

Dogs are not allowed on the beach, according to Diario de Pontevedra, with signs reminding owners of the ban posted across the area. The family with the dog claimed to have been given permission to bring their pets onto the sand, according to the woman.

The family told the victim that they had been assured by others that they could walk their dogs on the beach if they asked at a nearby pub.

The woman claimed that she and her husband used to sunbathe at a nearby beach in Ancoradouro, but that they had to quit after noticing an increase in the number of dogs that were being set loose on the beach by their neighbors.