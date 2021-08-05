After being arrested for Rally Song, a Hong Kong singer is on a no-behavior order.

On Thursday, a popular Hong Kong popstar who was charged with corruption for performing at a pro-democracy politician’s election rally consented to a good behavior order in exchange for prosecutors dismissing their case.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) detained Anthony Wong Yiu-ming, a local Cantopop singer and one of the city’s most recognizable LGBTQ campaigners, on Monday.

At a rally conducted on March 3, 2018, in the run-up to local legislature elections, the 59-year-old and former lawmaker Au Nok-hin was charged with participating in corrupt behavior by providing “entertainment to convince people to vote for the candidate.”

Following massive and frequently violent pro-democracy rallies two years ago, Hong Kong authorities have launched a sweeping assault on dissent.

Prosecutors agreed to resolve the case against both Wong and Au by imposing a bind-over order at a court hearing on Thursday.

A bind-over order, which is employed in some common law jurisdictions, covers minor offenses and allows prosecutors to dismiss a case in exchange for the accused pledging to continue good behavior for a set length of time.

Wong and Au were sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined HK$2,000 (US$257).

Prosecutors claimed there was no proof Wong was paid for his performance or told by Au to endorse him during the hearing.

Au was remanded to prison, where he is currently serving a 10-month sentence for taking part in democratic protests, whereas Wong walked free with no criminal record.

He is also one of dozens of democracy activists risking life in jail after being charged under a national security rule imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong in an attempt to suppress dissent.

Wong rose to prominence in the 1980s and was one of the first local celebrities to go up about his sexual orientation in 2012.

He is one of just a few Hong Kong celebrities ready to criticize Beijing and advocate democracy, a stance that has landed him on China’s mainland blacklist.

Wong serenaded reporters outside the courtroom with an old Cantonese song about honesty.

He later said, “Hong Kongers, hang in there.”