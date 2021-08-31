After being accused of killing an animal, a child is forced to eat a puppy by a relative.

After allegedly being flogged by a relative and forced to eat the flesh of a dead puppy, a seven-year-old child in South Africa was transferred to a safe area.

Mhlabunzima Memela, a spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Social Development, said the incident, in which the boy was allegedly sjambokked (beaten with a heavy whip made of rhinoceros or hippopotamus hide), occurred in the Mfakayi area, near Mtubatuba, in KwaZulu-Natal, in the country’s east, according to The South African.

According to Memela, a neighbor reported the violence to the provincial Department of Social Development on August 22.

“We found out the dog had died, and then this person showed up, grabbed the sjambok, and began attacking the seven-year-old, accusing him of killing the dog.

“He forced him to eat the dog’s meat, but one of the neighbors who noticed stated she came to the child’s rescue,” Memela explained.

He said the department transported the youngster to a safe place right away and that he was getting psychiatric help and working with social professionals.

“This is a repulsive conduct. Abusers of children will never be allowed. Our social worker has since relocated the youngster to a child center. He is receiving all of the assistance he requires. The social workers will also stay with that family because it looks that they have all been victims of abuse and require the department’s assistance,” he added.

“We’re also keeping a tight eye on his health after he ate the dog’s flesh. For the time being, he is coping,” the official said.

Memela demanded that the perpetrator be apprehended.

“According to interviews with other family members, the abuse has been going on for a long time. “After his mother died, the youngster resided with relatives,” Memela explained.

The Mtubatuba South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating a case of assault with the intent to cause serious bodily damage, according to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“A relative is accused of assaulting a seven-year-old kid with a sjambok while at his home in the Qakwini area on August 22, 2021. The victim sustained injuries to his body. The situation is still being investigated, according to Gwala.

SAPS has been contacted for further comment by this publication.

