After being abducted as a toddler and sold to a couple, a Chinese man was reunited with his parents after two decades.

For more than two decades, Guo Gangtang and his wife, Zhang Wenge, had been looking for their son. According to a video published by police, they hugged their 26-year-old son at a reunion planned by the police in their hometown.

Guo Xinzhen was kidnapped by a woman and her partner outside his parents’ home in Liaocheng, Shandong’s eastern province, when he was 22 years old. According to authorities, he was brought northwest to Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, and sold to a couple in central China.

Abductions of children for the purpose of selling them to other people are common in China, but it’s unknown how often they are.

The story of their reunion generated an outpouring of public sympathy and condemnation of abductions when Guo crisscrossed China on his motorcycle looking for his kid and later became an activist who assisted authorities in returning other missing children to their parents.

The problem is exacerbated by regulations that enabled most urban couples to have only one child until 2015. Boys are sold to couples who want a son to care for them in their latter years. Girls are sent to parents who are looking for a servant or a wife for their only son.

According to a police ministry statement, police experts discovered Guo Xinzhen in June by scanning databases for photographs of people who looked like him as adults. A DNA test was used to confirm his identification.

According to the ministry, the woman and her boyfriend, identified only by their surnames Tang and Hu, were apprehended and admitted to trafficking three boys. They have yet to face charges, but the punishments could include the death penalty.

According to the police ministry, blood samples from Guo Xinzhen’s parents were uploaded to a “anti-abduction DNA system,” but no matches were identified with boys thought to have been taken.

Kidnappers prey on children who are too young to remember their identities, hometowns, or even that they have been kidnapped.

