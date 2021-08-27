After becoming wedged in the car’s grill, a ‘lucky’ dog survives an 80mph crash.

After becoming caught in a car’s grill, a dog miraculously survived a high-speed crash and walked away with only minor injuries.

In northern Italy, the motorist was speeding down the highway at 80 miles per hour when they collided with something on the road. They were no doubt astonished to realize they’d hit a dog that was still alive after evaluating the damage.

Despite being hit at high speeds, the white dog had become jammed in the car’s grill and was almost unharmed.

After arriving at the scene, Jimmy Dotti, a member of the Italian Veterinary Ambulance, took a photo of the astonishing sight.

Last Wednesday, he posted a photo and two photos to Facebook.

“This microchipped dog was hit on the highway in the Mondovi Municipality by a car traveling 130 kilometers distant, breaking the airborne grid and entirely entering the engine compartment, where the metal radiator folding at crib,” it states in English.

“He was sent to an emergency clinic after the accident, which resulted in multiple fractures, but he’ll be alright. AVI [Ambulanze Veterinarie Italia] will cover all veterinary costs for orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation, and after he’s recovered, he’ll be on the lookout for a family for this lucky dog (given how he could have ended!) ”

He went on to say that they decided to name the dog Paraflu. Dotti offered an update on Paraflu a few days after the first post, showing the dog up and walking, albeit with a little yellow cast on its left foreleg.

He’d been relocated to a separate location, according to the post, and after “consultation, diagnostic examinations, and response,” they determined he didn’t have any serious injuries.

“No brain, neurological, or spinal damage,” it said in English, translating from Italian. Surgery can be used to treat the humerus dx fracture. This dog might benefit from a health walk!!”

In the heartwarming photos, Paraflu can be seen strolling in the sunshine with his tongue hanging out, appearing satisfied.

More than 1,000 individuals left comments on the original post, hailing Paraflu’s miraculous escape.

“These I call miracles… thanks to whoever watched the little paraflu,” Nia Jagger wrote in an Italian translation.

