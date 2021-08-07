After barely surviving Delta and losing 33 pounds of muscle mass, a teacher warns, “This Could Happen to You.”

After becoming infected with the so-called Delta variant, a 51-year-old Melbourne teacher revealed his inability to take even a single breath and fearing he was going to die last week in an intensive care unit.

After being released from the ICU on Monday, the Bacchus Marsh Grammar school teacher issued a public health warning to others in the Sydney and Melbourne areas about the new coronavirus strain.

The man, who went by the name “Richard” on ABC Radio Melbourne, said he contracted the COVID-19 version after attending an Australian Football League match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with a buddy who had recently been infected with the virus.

“I would stand up at the side of the bed for a minute…and I would be breathless for two or three minutes,” Richard added. And that’s just in terms of oxygen flow.”

Despite being the “fittest and strongest” member of his family, the middle-aged teacher said he was taken aback by the infection.

“You did everything correctly; I wore masks, QR coded, and was cautious…” and yet this may happen to you,” he added, repeating his belief that he would die on the seventh day of his illness.

Richard told an Australian news station that he had lost roughly 33 pounds of muscle mass and was having trouble breathing before phoning an ambulance the week before. He claimed to train out regularly and to have been remarkably healthy throughout his adult life — until he was caught off guard by COVID-19 late last month.

“When something like this happens to you, you feel extremely mortal. It’s difficult mentally since I was in great shape before I came here,” Richard explained. “It was a watershed moment. It was one of the most life-changing experiences I’ve ever had.”

Before catching the virus, Richard claimed he had received the first dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccine in May and was scheduled to receive the second dose this week. He recommended family and friends to check up on their loved ones to make sure they’ve either had or are actively seeking a vaccination, especially because hundreds of COVID-19 cases have been reported in that region of Australia this month.

