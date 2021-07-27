After attempting to smuggle millions of dollars in cash, a ‘Kim Kardashian lookalike’ was arrested and sentenced to prison.

A British woman was sentenced to prison after being found trying to smuggle millions of pounds out of the country in luggage.

Tara Hanlon, 30, was stopped from boarding an aircraft from London to Dubai in October of last year, prompting the country’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to launch an investigation.

Hanlon, who has been compared to reality TV star Kim Kardashian by British media, initially denied having any cash, but border officers discovered nearly £2 million ($2.76 million) in vacuum-packed bundles inside five suitcases she had checked in, according to a statement from the agency.

The money bundles had been doused in coffee, according to the NCA, in an apparent attempt to hide them from sniffer dogs.

Hanlon, a resident of Leeds, was detained on suspicion of money laundering.

Investigators looked over her travel history in the months leading up to her arrest and discovered she had traveled to Dubai three more times in July and August 2020.

The NCA was notified by Dubai officials that Hanlon had reported she was carrying more than £1 million in cash on each occasion.

Hanlon admitted that she was driven to a hotel in London to pick up her suitcases and that her flight and hotel bills had been paid for her.

Investigators uncovered text messages on her phone indicating that she was paid around £3,000 per trip.

Hanlon boasted to an anonymous person in a message: “3 huge ones…

My debts will be paid off with this wage and the next.”

Make a plan to hire others.

Other communications suggested she was recruiting others, describing the work as a “wonderful existence” with “a few days in the sun and a few days at home.”

Hanlon later admitted to the accusations of money laundering.

She was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison by an Isleworth Crown Court judge on Monday.

“Hanlon smuggled more than £3.5 million criminal cash out of the U.K. and was caught red handed with another £2 million,” NCA senior investigating officer Ian Truby said in a statement.

Truby noted that the money “undoubtedly came from organized crime.”

“Tara Hanlon expected to live a jet-set lifestyle; instead, she is currently serving a prison sentence. I hope her tale serves as a warning to others who may be considering doing the same.”

