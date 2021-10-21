After attacking and drowning a seagull, a killer otter stuns bystanders.

When you think of an otter, you usually think of them holding hands as they fall asleep, or of their fluffy tummy.

But expect that to change after a video was obtained of an otter attacking a seagull and drowning it by pulling it underwater.

Zach frequently posts clips of his catches in Canadian waters to his TikTok account @zachthefisherman, where the disturbing film was posted.

A group of people appears to have been shooting seals in the ocean while admiring the creatures from what appears to be a wooden wharf in Victoria.

When an otter appears out of nowhere and clamps the gull in its jaws, some seagulls swimming on the surface close drift into shot. It drags the still fluttering bird underwater and swims away with it in its mouth.

The video, which can be viewed here, has had over 600,000 views since it was posted last week.

“When otters attack,” Zach captioned the video, which shows the group exclaiming “oh no” while one person laughs in the background.

“I absolutely detest birds,” Zach ostensibly explained his reaction in the comments.

He defended his reaction by saying: “Everyone is unique, which is good; it’s all part of the food chain. Everything has to eat! Seeing it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me.” According to Live Science, otters are carnivores who also devour other small mammals, contrary to popular assumption.

The website Mammal.org delved into more depth, finding that birds are a typical part of their diet, therefore the otter pounce wasn’t surprising.

@zachthefisherman

#fyp #otter #seagull #seal #nature #fyp #otter #seagull #seal #nature #fyp #otter #seagull #seal #nature Jaws – M.S. Art – Main Theme It clarified: “The otter eats fish, particularly eels and salmonids, as well as crayfish at certain periods of the year. Shetland’s coastal otters feed bottom-dwelling species like eelpout, rockling, and butterfish. Water birds such as coots, moorhens, and ducks are occasionally taken by otters. Frogs are an essential food source in the spring.” Despite the fact that seagulls are a common meal for otters, the sight was welcomed with dread in the comments.

“Some individuals out here haven’t seen Zootopia… otters are carnivores,” James Primrose said.

“This TikTok was directed by M. Night [Shyamalan],”. This is a condensed version of the information.