After asking members to support a pro-Palestinian march, EquityUK received backlash and lost a lead actor.

After urging its members to join a recent pro-Palestinian march in London, the actors’ union EquityUK has come under fire from politicians, campaigners, and a number of high-profile British actors. After the union issued a request for participation in the rally, Coronation Street actress Maureen Lipman resigned.

The Stop the War Coalition and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign held a protest against Israeli operations in the Middle East on Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of people marched near the Victoria Embankment in Central London in a rally that spilled across nearby roadways and shut down traffic in many directions. Anti-Israel protestors were photographed holding antisemitic signs during the event, according to photos shared on social media.

On Tuesday, Lipman, 75, a 54-year union member, chastised the union’s president, Maureen Beattie, for personally circulating an online petition calling for sanctions against Israel.

On May 20, Beattie tweeted on behalf of Alrowwad Theatre, requesting assistance for Beautiful Resist, a cultural-theatre training organization, and inviting people to join the forthcoming march.

She retweeted EquityUK general secretary Paul W. Fleming’s appeal to members to assist Palestinian comrades and Alrowwad Arts Centre, saying, “Send a donation, whatever modest, and/or please join us on the march on Saturday.”

Lipman slammed Beattie, telling the Daily Telegraph in the UK, “I didn’t join a political union.” To safeguard its members, I joined a union. You don’t tell artists what they should believe in, and you certainly don’t inspire them to join a mob.”

“How could they ask for punishment? She said, “Where is Maureen Beattie on the Uyghurs, Rohingyas, Sudanese, Yemenites?” Lipman claimed that Israel has become a “obsession” for Equity, which she claims is “stacked full with” Corbynistas.”

Protesters also wrecked automobiles during Tuesday’s march, while activists dressed up in costumes, masks, and face paint and brandished Palestinian flags.

“Equity should take a long hard look at themselves after associating with a march filled with anti-Semitic banners and other displays appearing to condone violence, and where a speaker blamed Israel for bigotry against Jews,” a representative for Campaign Against Antisemitism told Washington Newsday.

“It’s difficult to see how Equity can claim to represent their Jewish constituents while turning a blind eye to anti-Semitism. It’s the case. This is a condensed version of the information.