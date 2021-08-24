After arriving in the United States, Afghan refugees express relief and loss.

Shima, a 30-year-old Afghan lady, sobbed as she showed a picture of her two daughters, ages six and ten, on her phone.

She told reporters shortly after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, “My daughters are in Afghanistan, and I am in America.”

Shima sobbed and covered her face with her hands as she muttered, “I’m dead, dead.” “I’m no longer alive.”

Shima, who goes by one name, and her husband arrived, but they were unable to bring their girls with them right away.

Romal Haiderzada, 27, was one of a group of Afghans flown to the United States for resettlement on Monday.

Haiderzada, who was granted a special immigrant visa, said, “We arrived from Kabul.”

“As you know, since the Taliban arrived, the situation has deteriorated,” he stated.

Many people came from Afghanistan since we had worked with US soldiers in Bagram, a former US military base north of Kabul, he added.

He explained, “That’s why we feel uncomfortable.” “We just arrived.”

It was “wonderful” to be in the United States, Haiderzada added, and he expressed gratitude “for their remedies for individuals who have challenges.”

He answered, “I sense that, thank you.”

Haiderzada said he was flown to the United States on Monday after spending time at US sites in Qatar and Germany.

Jan, a 21-year-old Afghan-American who was visiting his family in Afghanistan, described the scenario at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where the evacuation flights are taking place, as “sort of dangerous.”

Jan described the situation as “extremely crowded.” “Everyone was attempting to flee the nation… in order to be safe.”

Since the enhanced airlift began on August 14, around 48,000 individuals had been evacuated from Kabul, according to a White House official.

The US is aiming to complete the airlift by August 31, President Joe Biden’s timetable for the total departure of US soldiers from Afghanistan.

Those being evacuated include US nationals and thousands of Afghans who served for US forces or are suspected of being targeted by the Taliban for their work with non-governmental organizations, the media, or other occupations.

At least eight people have died as a result of the rush to escape Kabul – several were crushed to death and one, a young football player, died after falling off a plane.