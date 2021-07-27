After appearing to work on a laptop on his wedding day, the groom divides opinion online.

Talk about a self-motivated work-at-home worker.

An Indian man preparing for his wedding has sparked outrage online after video surfaced of him working remotely on his laptop before the event.

Since being released two weeks ago, a viral video of the inattentive husband-to-be has been viewed over 2.5 million times on the Instagram account @jayraj photo phactory. It was then shared on the renowned Indian wedding page @dulhaniyaa, where it has received over 500,000 views.

The video begins with a close-up of the groom, who is engrossed in his laptop as members of the wedding party prepare for the ceremony around him. The camera then pans to the bride, who is surrounded by other women on a sofa, where she appears to be amused by the scene and laughs.

The camera then returns to the groom, who is now demonstrating what he is doing on his computer screen to another man. The groom hands over his laptop once the digital operation looks to be accomplished.

“It’s not work from home, it’s work from a wedding!!” The video has a text overlay that reads.

The groom’s actions soon divided opinion, with many people joking about what could have been so vital that the man needed to use his laptop on his wedding day in the comments.

One viewer speculated, “Groom be like: Wedding expenses must also be covered.” “Must be erasing his old girlfriend photos from his laptop at the final possible moment… Another joked, “Doesn’t appear to be working.”

Many people, however, did not find it amusing that the man was supposedly so dedicated to his profession that he couldn’t take a break on his wedding day.

“I’m not sure what’s amusing. If your job doesn’t allow you to have one special day to yourself. One concerned viewer commented, “It’s not funny.” Another said, “His management should be ashamed, it’s not funny.”

The groom, who wishes to remain anonymous, is not alone in his desire to work from home. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of employees working from home in America nearly doubled in 2020.

Around 66 percent of employees are concerned about the health dangers of returning to work as firms seek to make office environments COVID-safe by moving desks wider apart and placing plexiglass between stations.