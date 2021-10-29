After an overnight stay in the hospital, Queen Elizabeth II makes a triumphant return.

Following an overnight stay at the hospital, Queen Elizabeth made an appearance on Thursday after two days of rest.

The queen resurfaced in high spirits as she resumed an online royal engagement after spending the night at the private Edward VII hospital in London for “preliminary inspections.”

“I am very delighted to have a chance to meet you this morning, if only mechanically,” the queen said via video link as she presented British poet and translator David Constantine with a virtual medal for poetry.

The queen made jokes on camera as she told Constantine, “I don’t know what you do with [the medal],” according to the video link shared by Buckingham Palace. “Do you store it in a cabinet?” The queen’s visit to the hospital was her first since 2003, prompting widespread worry about her health. Though the reason for her hospitalization is unknown, Buckingham Palace has clarified that it has nothing to do with COVID-19, according to Reuters.

Despite her high spirits, Queen Elizabeth will not attend the COP26 climate summit next week due to doctors’ “recommendation to rest.”

She has also been urged to attend official events with one of her children or grandchildren in the future.