After an outbreak of the Thai virus, taxis and tuk-tuks have come to a halt.

Tuk-tuks and brightly colored cabs that formerly crisscrossed Bangkok traffic are now sitting idle in storage as a new coronavirus outbreak dashes Thailand’s tourism-dependent economy’s aspirations.

After mostly keeping Covid controlled when the sickness first arose last year, the kingdom is today seeing its worst-ever stretch of the pandemic.

Authorities have imposed a nighttime curfew and a prohibition on public gatherings in Bangkok, advising residents to stay at home.

“We used to have tourists, people going to work, shopping, hanging out with friends,” said taxi driver Anuchit Surasit.

The 47-year-old had just dropped off his car in a garage in western Bangkok, where it was parked amid hundreds of other taxis on forced leave.

While Anuchit enjoys his job as a taxi driver, he claims his earnings have dropped to just 300 baht ($9) each day.

He’s also considering the possibility of contracting the virus’s highly contagious Delta version, which is currently sweeping the country and its Southeast Asian neighbors.

“I need to stop driving for the time being and find something else to do since this job is too dangerous right now,” he stated.

A parking attendant sprayed disinfectant on his taxi and took his keys.

Thailand’s economy, which is suffering its worst slump since the Asian financial crisis of 1997, is based on tourism.

The monarchy has only received a fraction of the 40 million tourists expected to visit before the outbreak.

According to Thai Transportation Operators Association president Wasuchet Sophonsathien, almost 100,000 people working in Thailand’s transportation sector are now unemployed, and more than half of the city’s taxi fleet is off the road.

Tuk-tuk motortaxis, formerly a common sight in Bangkok’s historic districts and a popular mode of transportation for Western visitors, have largely vanished from the roadways.

“I feel hopeless, but I still have to battle for the survival of my family,” Somsak Boontook, 57, said.

The government has been slammed for its handling of the pandemic and the sluggish distribution of vaccines.

It granted $920 million in investment for Bangkok enterprises, including those in the transportation sector, just last week.

Wichai Supattranon, who started a transportation business with his mother four decades ago and now owns a fleet of 60 furloughed tuk-tuks, felt that more needs to be done.

“At this point, the only answer I see is for the administration to move forward and reopen the country as quickly as possible. Brief News from Washington Newsday.