After an intestinal blockage, Bolsonaro was released from the hospital.

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil was released from the hospital on Sunday after four days of treatment for an intestinal obstruction.

The far-right leader was first sent to a military hospital in Brasilia’s capital on Wednesday after suffering from recurrent hiccups for around ten days.

He was moved to the elite Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo later that day.

“I needed to go on a diet, and I did what I needed to do. From the beginning, I wanted to go, but they wouldn’t let me. As he walked out of the hospital, Bolsonaro told reporters, “I expect to be able to enjoy a rib eye steak in approximately ten days.”

“My gut seemed to be on fire. The cause was an intestinal obstruction, which is frequent in people like me who have had surgery after being stabbed,” Bolsonaro stated following a half-hour interview with journalists.

There had been some concerns. Bolsonaro, 66, may require surgery to remove the clog, but this has been ruled out.

He’s had six surgeries after being stabbed in the abdomen on the campaign trail in 2018.

On Thursday, the hospital stated he was “evolving satisfactorily,” while his congressman son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, said physicians had extracted “near to one liter (a quarter gallon) of liquid” from the president’s stomach caused by the obstruction, greatly reducing the agony.

Bolsonaro continued to work while in the hospital and was quite active on social media, posting images and making political comments.

Bolsonaro has been advised to “digest food well, eat lighter meals, exercise, and walk” because of his abdominal difficulties, according to Antonio Macedo, head of the hospital’s medical team.

Bolsonaro’s health worry came at a bad time for the president, whose disapproval rating hit an all-time high last week.

The Senate has also opened an investigation into his handling of the pandemic, whose seriousness he frequently minimized and which has claimed the lives of nearly 540,000 Brazilians. On Wednesday, the probe was extended for another 90 days.

Bolsonaro is also being probed by the public prosecutor for allegedly neglecting to act on an embezzlement tip involving coronavirus vaccine purchases after contracting Covid-19 last year.

The opposition is seeking for Bolsonaro’s impeachment to be initiated by the president of the chamber of deputies.