After an explosion on a Russian bus, one person was killed and 17 others were injured.

An explosion on a bus in western Russia killed a woman and injured at least 17 others, local authorities reported early Friday.

A number of the injured were in critical condition.

“So far, there is no evidence that this was a terrorist attack,” said Sergei Sokolov, deputy governor of Voronezh, where the explosion happened, to Interfax.

When the tragedy occurred overnight Thursday, the bus driver told the state-owned Russia-24 news channel that there were 35 passengers on board.

“The number of injured has grown to 18… a woman has died,” stated Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev.

The bus was stopped near a retail center when the explosion occurred. The blast ripped the roof off the vehicle and blew out the windows, according to video captured by passers-by and shared on social media.

In a statement, the national investigative committee said it had dispatched experts from Moscow and initiated a negligence investigation into the bus’s care.