After an endangered eagle and other wildlife were discovered dead and poisoned, a farmer was arrested.

After an estimated 20 animal carcasses were discovered in the Upper Galilee area on Sunday, an Israeli farmer was held for questioning on Tuesday. The farmer was arrested on suspicion of poisoning and killing the animals with chemicals, which included an endangered white-tailed eagle.

Rangers from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority discovered the carcasses of hedgehogs, foxes, and jackals, as well as the lifeless body of the white-tailed eagle, according to the Times of Israel.

According to reports, the rangers investigated the area for more bodies and possible proof of what caused their deaths. Officials believe the animals were poisoned with an unlawful pesticide after additional examination. The pesticide in question was not identified in local media.

In a statement to the Jerusalem Post, Nature and Parks Authority director Shaul Goldstein said, “Poisoning is one of the most difficult issues and has a dramatic impact in the country – and we have a national responsibility to avoid it.” “No solution to the problem will be discovered unless a severe penalty is imposed.”

Between 2001 and 2015, 40-70 percent of eagles in Israel were poisoned, according to the Society for the Protection of Nature Israel (SPNI) through the Times of Israel. Poison has played a significant role in the white-tailed eagle’s overall population reduction.

White-tailed eagles are now classified as “least concern” by the IUCN Red List, indicating that they are not in danger of extinction on a worldwide basis. According to National Geographic, the species was on the verge of extinction in the 1980s. According to the journal, the population increased after many countries outlawed the pesticides DDT and PCBs.

However, in certain places, including Israel, the bird is still deemed endangered or extinct. The species is listed as “regionally extinct” on the SPNI website, with the few survivors claiming to be the result of a breeding scheme.

SPNI allegedly wrote to Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg on Tuesday in response to the event, requesting that she move through with a reform to wildlife protection law that would enhance the punishment for individuals who poison animals, according to the Times of Israel.

The public was previously given the opportunity to comment on a draft of the amendment; however, it was never implemented. This is a condensed version of the information.