After an emergency landing, police are looking for 12 passengers who have gone missing.

Twelve of the 24 individuals who fled an airliner that made an emergency landing in Palma, Mallorca, on Friday have been apprehended by Spanish police.

A passenger on an Air Arabia Maroc flight from Casablanca, Morocco, to Istanbul, Turkey, claimed to be in a diabetic coma and need emergency medical assistance. Passengers rushed off the plane as it landed at 8 p.m., illegally entering the nation.

“We frequently receive requests for emergency landings when a passenger becomes ill and the captain determines that landing is necessary. What is unusual and unprecedented is that we see 21 individuals running on the tarmac of the airport,” said Aina Calvo, the Spanish government’s deputy in the Balearics, during a meeting with officials, according to the Marjoca Daily Bulletin.

Authorities are looking into whether the flight was planned ahead of time or if passengers made the choice spontaneously after the jet landed. The person who pretended to be ill was allegedly lying to allow for the emergency landing.

Calvo added, “So far, we don’t have any data that allows us to affirm that this was a coordinated operation.” “We need to complete the inquiry, establish causality, and then decide whether we need to revise any procedures,” says the investigator. A video of the passengers fleeing the plane has gone viral.

The people involved, according to Calvo, were identified from the passenger list, and the arrested passengers face deportation. They are also accused of breaking aviation regulations.