After an elephant impaled him with its tusk, a 68-year-old man survived.

An elephant never forgets, and a guy who was attacked by one of the creatures survived an encounter that will be imprinted in his mind for the rest of his life.

When Emile Moussavou, 68, was checking on his traps in his town of Cachilaire in Gabon’s Como-Kango region, he came found a lonely elephant, according to local news outlet L’Union.

But the beast that charged him while his back was turned, planted a tusk on his left leg, and hurled him several meters in front of him caught Moussavou off guard.

Mousssavou was injured, but he was able to free himself from the tusk and flee and hide from the monster. In the latest occurrence involving the animals in the previous five months, he crawled to his hamlet and was treated by residents before being taken to hospital.

A local source told L’Union, “We have recorded no less than five elephant attacks on males near the settlement.”

According to Gabon Media Time, the incident, which occurred on August 7, was one of a growing number of human-elephant attacks in populated areas, causing worry in especially among residents of the region of Ogoou-Ivindo.

Deforestation, which destroys the habitat and the trees that provide the animals with the fruit they need to survive, attracts them to human settlements.

Despite the fact that elephants are herbivores, they frequently attack humans, with between 100 and 500 deadly occurrences occurring each year, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Gabon and the Republic of Congo have the highest populations of African forest elephants in West and Central Africa.

Elephant numbers are declining due to extensive poaching, and the World Wildlife Fund has warned that at the present rate of hunting, the African elephant might become extinct by 2040.

In May, a hunter in his late fifties was slain by an elephant that surprised him and stomped him to death in the Gabonese province of Ogooue Lolounter.

In June, a 16-year-old boy in the Democratic Republic of Congo was killed by an elephant that felt frightened and charged towards a gathering of locals. According to reports, the elephant has been living in the forests of Kiniati, in the Kongo Central province. This is a condensed version of the information.