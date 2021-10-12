After an eight-year absence, an orphaned elephant returns to the keeper who raised her, accompanied by her newborn calf.

Four years after it occurred, the touching moment an elephant returned to the humans who nurtured her on the day she gave birth to “say hello” and introduce her offspring has resurfaced online.

Sunyei was orphaned as a young and reared by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. She was restored into the ex-orphan wild herd in 2009, just like many other elephants at the conservation facility.

Sunyei became a mother in 2017, and on the same day, she returned to the trust to “say hello” to her loving head keeper Benjamin, who raised her by hand.

The video of the encounter, which shows Sunyei welcoming Benjamin with her trunk, was uploaded on Twitter by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust at the end of August. Global Positive News, a popular Instagram account, shared the moment just two days ago and received over 37,000 likes.

Sunyei’s daughter, Siku, was only a few hours old when workers at the trust discovered her. Sunyei led Siku to the compound’s western side, where she allowed the keepers to interact with her calf.

Simply amazing. Head Keeper Benjamin runs upon an orphaned elephant he helped raise, who has since been reintroduced to the wild but has returned to say hello. pic.twitter.com/dZcdg8ahOG 30 August 2021 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) “The desire of a fully grown, wild-living elephant to bring a new baby to the human family who nurtured her on the same morning says volumes about their intelligence and sense of family: “We can think of no other reason than she returned to a safe haven to show off her new baby to her caretakers, with whom she still has strong relationships,” said Rob Barndford, executive director of Sheldrick.

Sunyei arrived at the conservation center as a tiny infant after falling into a river hole. She was nurtured by caretakers before being transferred to the Ithumba Unit in 2005, the trust’s second facility for elephants who had grown up in the nursery. Ex-orphans are reintegrated into the wild as they reach full maturity, typically joining other ex-orphans in a herd, as Sunyei did in 2009.

"[Benjamin] is in charge of the daily care and welfare of the.