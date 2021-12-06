After an article detailing widespread drug use in Parliament, UK police were contacted.

After the Sunday Times reported that illegal narcotics were being used within Parliament on Sunday, House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle indicated he would notify the police.

“It’s typical to see messed up folks wandering the corridors,” according to a special advisor who talked to the publication.

According to the study, tiny traces of cocaine were discovered in 12 bathrooms that were exclusively available to those with parliamentary permits. Cannabis is also mentioned as a narcotic used by members of Parliament in the allegations. There was also a rumor that sniffer dogs could be deployed in the building to locate users.

It’s possible that none of the members of Parliament are affected, but it’s possible that their staff is.

The news follows the announcement by the UK government of a plan to crack down on drug use. Addicts will be given additional resources, while providers and recreational usage will be punished. Following the release of the report, members of parliament had a lot to say.

“The accounts of drug consumption in Parliament given to the Sunday Times are profoundly alarming,” Speaker Hoyle told the BBC, “and I will be discussing them as a priority with the Metropolitan Police next week.”

“While Parliament provides extensive support services for any staff or Members who may need help with drug misuse — and I would encourage anyone struggling with such issues to take advantage of such help,” Hoyle continued, “the sanctions are serious for those who choose to flout the law and bring the institution into disrepute.””

Kit Malthouse, the Minister for Policing, told Sky News that he hopes none of his colleagues are impacted, but “I would be astonished if there weren’t some lifestyle users of drugs amongst them.”

“It’s not something I’ve ever seen,” Labor Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said. “You can’t have an institution that’s supposed to be law-making and in fact have so much law-breaking within it, so I think it’s absolutely right that this be properly investigated.””