After an airbag failed to deploy in a car accident, a woman reveals a horrific head injury.

Anasa, from the United Kingdom, posted a violent video to TikTok displaying her injuries, which included a swelled skull and two black eyes.

The montage of clips reveals her black-and-blue visage, with bloodshot eyes she can barely open, and the 21-year-old added “warning, graphic content” to the photographs.

People were surprised at the level of her injuries in the video, which was published on Tuesday and had nearly nine million views. After her video went viral on TikTok, the British model told a tale about her injuries.

“In April of last year, I was in a vehicle accident, and my airbag didn’t go off, so my head smacked the windshield rather hard,” she informed her followers. This caused my head to inflate with blood, and there are no images of me when it first ballooned since it was enormous.”

The footage, which can be viewed here, shows the terrible car destruction, which includes a large dent in the driver’s door, indicating that the car collided with her side-on.

Anasa added, sharing photos of herself in the aftermath, “But this is me in the ambulance, giggling at the size of my skull.” I was examined out in the ambulance and sent home since I was fully responsive and alert when my head hit the window, I never passed out, and I could follow the woman’s finger up and down, so I didn’t need to go to the hospital. Then there was me, at home, unsure of what to do with myself.”

She posted multiple images of herself with a swollen right side of her head and a puffy cheek. However, her injuries worsened as the days and weeks passed.

“When I woke up the next day, the swelling, which I guess was blood, sank down into my right eye and then I couldn’t open it,” Anasa recalled, holding up a snapshot of herself with one black eye. Then it grew progressively worse. For the first couple of days, I was absolutely normal; I was just rattled up.”

@anasaxox

Please ignore if you don’t like it. This is a condensed version of the information.