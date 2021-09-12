After an 18-month Covid shutdown, Bangladeshi schools have reopened.

Schools in Bangladesh reopened on Sunday after an 18-month closure due to the coronavirus, making it one of the world’s longest coronavirus outbreaks.

After UNICEF warned that lengthy school cancellations during the Covid-19 crisis were aggravating inequality for millions of children across South Asia, the reopening came as a welcome relief.

Students at one school in the capital, Dhaka, were greeted with flowers and chocolates and encouraged to wear masks and sanitize their hands. Some people exchanged excited hugs.

As he entered the campus, 15-year-old Muntasir Ahmed told AFP, “We are incredibly pleased to be back at school.”

“Today, I’m hoping to visit all of my friends and professors in person rather than through a laptop window.”

Before permitting pupils to enter, school administrators tested their body temperatures at the gate.

Dewan Tamziduzzaman, the school’s vice principal, said he “didn’t expect such a large number to show up on the first day.”

According to the country’s telecom operators’ organization, only 41% of Bangladesh’s 169 million people own cellphones, preventing millions of children from taking online classes.

Even with cellphones, many students in Bangladesh’s rural districts lack access to the high-speed internet that is necessary for e-learning.

In a report released Thursday, UNICEF warned that the pandemic has exacerbated “alarming disparities” for the region’s more than 430 million children.

“In an area with limited connection and device affordability, school closures in South Asia have forced hundreds of millions of children and their teachers to move to remote learning,” UNICEF’s regional director, George Laryea-Adjei, said in a statement.

“As a result, children have experienced significant learning setbacks.”

According to UNICEF, 80% of children aged 14 to 18 in India indicated they learned less than when they were in a physical classroom.

42 percent of youngsters aged six to thirteen reported they did not have access to remote learning.

Last week, Deepu Singh, a farmer in India’s Jharkhand state, said of his nine and ten-year-old children, “Their future is at stake.”

Singh told AFP that the couple hasn’t been to school in a year and doesn’t have internet access at home, adding, “I don’t know English.” Even if I wanted to, I couldn’t help him (my son).”

According to UNICEF, students in the remainder of the region were similarly affected.

In Pakistan, 23% of young children did not have access to any type of remote learning equipment.

Due to a shortage of internet connection in several Nepalese communities, radio lessons have been offered.

