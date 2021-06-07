After allegedly putting live fish in a client’s nail, a nail salon faces backlash.

After allegedly placing a live fish inside a woman’s manicure for aesthetic purposes, a worldwide nail salon with a cult following on Instagram has been accused of animal mistreatment.

The unusual video in which a technician appeared to slip a live, wiggling fish into a very small vessel beneath the placed fake manicure angered animal advocates and nail art aficionados alike, according to The Indian Express.

The footage of the “aquarium nail,” obtained by Metro in the United Kingdom, begins with an unnamed nail artist painting a plastic-like polish on a flat surface, which she then removed once dry. She then uses a quick file and a glitter paint top coat to prepare the model’s nails.

She then rolls the piece of plastic into a little tube and lays it on the tip of the nail. The camera pans to a plate of tiny fish, one of which is placed inside the nail “fish bowl” for a few moments before being deposited back into its original storage container.

Despite the salon’s claim that the video was merely for entertainment reasons, the film rapidly sparked anger online.

“This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen…

According to a screenshot of the comments section acquired by The Indian Express, one remarked, “poor fish with all the chemicals.” “If you really feel the need to defend what you’re doing, think again about it and don’t do it because you know it’s wrong,” another suggested.

“The fish were not injured and they were returned to the pet store,” Nail Sunny wrote in the comments to justify themselves. Even still, viewers were not satisfied, and PETA, an animal rights organization, stepped in on the debate.

According to Metro, PETA U.K. Director Elisa Allen stated, “Using animals as if they were nothing more than aesthetic accessories is terrible and dumb.” “Ripping vulnerable fish from their natural habitats and confining them to tiny, artificial containers, much alone ones linked to people’s nails, is unethical.

“The sight of these poor animals floating helplessly in stagnant water would be terrifying to most people. And, with no method to feed the fish and no way to receive air, they would surely perish. This is a condensed version of the information.