After allegedly offering some money to an unemployed mother, a ‘Good Samaritan’ allegedly kidnaps the child.

South African police are on the lookout for a woman who reportedly stole a week-old baby after promising the child’s unemployed mother money to buy basics.

The mother, whose identity has not been revealed, said she met the woman while waiting for her bus on Monday afternoon.

At the time, she had just left the King Edward Hospital in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal province.

“She was approached by an unknown woman who befriended her while she was waiting for a bus,” Captain Nqobile Gwala, spokeswoman for KwaZulu-Natal police, told Times Live.

“After learning that the mother was unemployed, the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, offered to buy groceries for the youngster. The complainant and the woman took a taxi to Durban’s Dr. Pixley Kaseme Street, where the woman bought clothes for the baby “Gwala went on to say.

The two women walked to a store together, where the alleged kidnapper offered the mother money to buy groceries and baby clothes. She then urged the mother to leave the baby with her while she went to acquire the goods she needed, according to IOL News.

Gwala continued, “The complainant left her kid with the woman who stood outside the business.”

Only a few minutes after completing her shopping, the mother returned from the store to find that the “Good Samaritan” had vanished with her child.

The incident is being investigated by police, who have filed a kidnapping report against the alleged kidnapper.

Kidnapping is on the rise in South Africa, according to reports. According to the Daily Maverick, the number of kidnapping incidents in the county climbed by 16 percent in 2019. According to the same data, there were a total of 6,632 kidnapping instances throughout the country from April 2019 to March 2020.

Three boys known as the Moti Brothers were kidnapped on their way to school in Polokwane, a town in northeastern South Africa, in October. Seven guys armed with R5 rifles and handguns are said to have stopped their car and forced them out. Despite the fact that the boys were able to return home earlier this month, officials have been encouraged to make their case a national one.

A lady was detained in the coastal South African province of KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly snatching a 4-day-old newborn in a similar occurrence. The mother was approached by the suspect outside a hospital. When the two boarded the bus, the mother requested that the woman hold the baby while she ate.