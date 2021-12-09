After all, Rio will host a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Rio de Janeiro’s famous New Year’s Eve party will go held after all, Mayor Eduardo Paes stated Thursday, five days after the extravaganza was canceled due to worries about Covid-19.

The annual fireworks display in the famed Brazilian beach city will go on as planned, albeit the massive concert that usually follows has been canceled, Paes said during a press conference.

“The city is accessible. The city is going to have a party “he stated

“Rio de Janeiro has low infection rates (Covid-19), a low number of hospitalizations, and a very low number of deaths, due to God and the vaccination. As a result, we are able to hold this event in total safety.” Rio had to cancel the festivities “with sadness,” the mayor had tweeted on Saturday, citing concerns over the new Omicron type.

Governor Claudio Castro, though, informed him on Thursday that he may have spoken too soon.

Authorities decided to go forward with a rescheduled event after more consultations with Rio state and city health experts, Paes said.

In addition to the world-famous fireworks display on Copacabana beach, the city will host fireworks displays in nine other locations, encouraging visitors to walk to the one closest to them to avoid congestion.

After the evening of December 30, Copacabana will be blocked to car traffic and public transportation, and tour buses will not be allowed into the city.

Officials, according to Paes, will establish up locations where people can be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of almost 615,000 people in Brazil, second only to the United States.

The incidence of infections and deaths has decreased as 65 percent of the country’s 213 million people have been completely immunized.

Rio’s announcement came as world health officials expressed cautious hope about Omicron.

According to the World Health Organization, the variant is rapidly spreading, but early research suggests it produces less severe disease.

Paes made no mention of another well-known Rio event endangered by Covid-19, the annual carnival celebration set to begin on February 25.