After accusing school sexual abuse victims of lying for money, a priest was excommunicated.

A priest in Canada has been barred from preaching after claiming that some sexual assault survivors lied in order to earn larger quantities of money.

Father Rhal Forest was banned from the Archdiocese of St. Boniface in Winnipeg, Canada, after making the provocative remarks during a mass sermon on July 10, according to CBC. Forest accused survivors of sexual assault and torture at Canada’s ancient residential schools for indigenous children of lying to obtain hefty cash settlements.

According to videos posted to the Facebook page of St. Emile Roman Catholic Church, “if they wanted extra money, they had to lie sometimesâ€”say that they were sexually abused and, oops, another $50,000,” the priest remarked. While the congregation’s usual pastor was on vacation, Forest was temporarily assigned to the church.

“It’s difficult not to lie when you’re poor,” the priest remarked. He acknowledged that some of the survivors had been mistreated, but contended that this was not always the fault of other priests and nuns.

Forest claimed in another contentious speech, according to the CBC, that he’d like to “kill” anyone who defaced a church with the words “Save the Children.” Indigenous Canadian organisations and their allies frequently use the phrase to refer to the abuse that many were forced to experience in residential schools.

“As I walk by, I’m having angry thoughts. If I had a shotgun and saw them at night, I’d go, ‘Boom!’ just to terrify them, and if they didn’t flee, I’d shoot them,” the priest remarked during a July 18 mass. Forest later conceded that this would be a “poor” idea, stating that it would be better to “talk” to the vandals about their acts.

The former residential school system, which dates back to the 1800s, was designed to separate indigenous students from their religious and cultural traditions. The schools were supported by the Canadian government and managed by local churches. According to estimates, tens of thousands of indigenous children may have perished as a result of the treatment they received in schools, with many more suffering sexual and physical abuse.

“These are the residences. This is a condensed version of the information.