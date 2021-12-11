After a year of protesting, Indian farmers have returned home.

On Saturday, thousands of Indian farmers were packing their belongings and demolishing tent cities as they returned home from a year-long protest against the government’s agricultural policies on the outskirts of Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a rare retreat this month, announcing and pushing through parliament the repeal of three contentious laws that farmers claimed would allow private firms to run the country’s agriculture sector.

Hundreds of farmers danced and cheered as they began removing barriers and tearing down thousands of tent dwellings along key highways early Saturday.

Farmers in India wield political clout due to their vast numbers: tens of thousands had camped out to oppose the regulations, posing the government’s largest challenge since it took office in 2014.

Despite the repeal of the legislation, protesters initially refused to leave the locations, pressing further demands such as a legal guarantee for minimum benchmark rates for their produce.

The government announced that it will establish a panel to set minimum crop prices and that it will no longer prosecute farmers for burning crop stubble, which is blamed for fouling Delhi’s air every winter.

It also decided to compensate the relatives of over 700 farmers who died as a result of the protests and to drop criminal charges brought against demonstrators throughout the year-long campaign against farm rules.

The three agricultural laws passed in September 2020 designed to free farm produce markets from government control and let private enterprises to enter the sector, which employs two-thirds of India’s 1.3 billion people.

Farmers protested the proposal, claiming it would leave them at the whim of huge businesses. The administration maintained the legislation were vital reforms.

Farmers in northern Punjab and Haryana, India’s breadbasket states, began local protests before marching to New Delhi to press their demands.

However, they were forcibly stopped by police near the New Delhi boundary, resulting in a year-long standoff in which officials erected concrete and steel barricades as well as metal spikes to halt their approach.