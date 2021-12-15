After a ‘World’s Loneliest Killer Whale’ was seen banging its head against a tank, an amusement park was charged.

A Canadian theme park is facing criminal accusations for allegedly exploiting dolphins and whales for entertainment purposes without obtaining the necessary permits. Videos of the “world’s loneliest killer whale” pounding its head against a wall and belugas swimming in small confines went viral on the internet, prompting the action.

Marineland, based in Ontario, was the subject of an inquiry by police in October, following charges that the park employed captive sea creatures for public amusement. The park was charged with a criminal code violation, according to Mario Lagrotteria, Niagara Falls district commander of police, after officers discovered many films of the animals being exploited for entertainment reasons without official authority.

“The information [investigators]gathered confirmed the accusation that this occurred in August,” Lagrotteria told the CBC.

Last Chance for Animals, a non-profit headquartered in the United States, filed a lawsuit against Marineland in September. In the same month, anti-captivity campaigner Phil Demers, who used to work at the park, posted a video of the park’s last surviving orca, Kiska, slamming her head against the cage wall. In 1979, Kiska was seized off the coast of Iceland.

The case, according to Miranda Desa, the non-Canadian profit’s counsel, centered on how belugas were forced to perform stunts for food in front of park visitors. For amusement, other marine animals in the park were made to perform similar tricks.

Despite the fact that Marineland has been charged with violating the penal code by exploiting marine animals for entertainment without permission, Kiska’s and other park animals’ fates remain unknown.

“We’re urging the provincial and federal governments to intervene in this situation and do everything possible to ensure that these animals are relocated to a sanctuary if Marineland is sold,” Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice, told Global News.

The performances were described by Marineland as “educational,” and the park pledged to provide “world-class care for the animals who call Marineland home.”

“Our animal show features marine creatures performing actions that they would do in the ocean. These behaviors are integrated with an educational script presented by Marineland professionals, resulting in a solid grasp of these vital marine species “In a statement, the park stated.