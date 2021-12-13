After a woman died as a result of improper treatment, investigators launched an investigation into fake COVID passes.

In France, 400 investigations have been opened into networks that may have distributed phony COVID-19 health cards.

According to the Associated Press, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin spoke on RTL radio on Sunday, revealing that officials had already discovered hundreds of bogus COVID-19 health passes around the country.

According to some of the research, the distribution of fraudulent IDs is “related to health practitioners.”

After a woman presented a phony COVID card at the Raymond-Poincare de Garches hospital in Hauts-de-Seine and died as a result of poor treatment, the topic has garnered traction in the French media.

The personnel felt she was properly vaccinated, according to Professor Djillali Annane, head of the hospital’s acute care unit.

“This was the first time we had a young woman with no known history [of medical concerns], who had been vaccinated in theory, and who developed a severe version of the disease,” he said.

After doctors couldn’t come to a decision concerning the woman’s deteriorating health, she was offered an antibody test, which revealed she hadn’t been vaccinated.

Doctors would have offered antibody treatment if they had learned the truth about her absence of vaccination. This could have saved her life.

“We may have given a treatment based on neutralizing antibodies, which we certainly did not consider because we assumed she had been vaccinated,” Annane explained.

“To all my colleagues who prescribe fraudulent vaccination certificates, I would want to say that they are deceiving and defrauding their patients.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to rise across the country, prompting the inquiry into the bogus passes.

All restaurants in France now require COVID immunization cards, and the restriction has been extended to venues and events.

The passes can only be obtained by presenting confirmation of full immunization, a recent COVID recovery record, or a negative virus test within the last 24 hours.