After a Winter Olympics track accident, a Polish athlete will be released from the hospital.

According to games organizers, a Polish athlete who was critically injured in a luge track crash that raised worries about the safety of Beijing Winter Olympics facilities is set to leave hospital on Friday.

Mateusz Sochowicz had knee surgery after fracturing one of his legs and sustaining a serious cut on the other after colliding with a barrier on the Yanqing track on Monday.

During a training exercise to allow athletes to familiarize themselves with the track, the 25-year-old collided with the barrier where the longer men’s track meets the start of the women’s track.

At a news conference on Friday, Beijing Olympics official Yao Hui revealed that Sochowicz “got extremely good medical care following his injuries and is in very good condition, and is anticipated to leave hospital today.”

Officials dismissed allegations that Sochowicz was treated for an emergency for 30 minutes, informing journalists that the luger was treated in three minutes.

Sochowicz, who finished 27th at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, told the Polish website Onet that he leaped off his luge during the test event on Monday after seeing the barrier “in the middle of the track.”

Staff at the track “seemed pretty stupid,” he added, adding that the tragedy could have “finished tragically.”

“When I glanced at my leg after the impact, I could see the bone. I was taken aback “‘I told Onet,’ he said.

In an online statement that included a photograph of smiling Sochowicz in a hospital bed surrounded by medical workers in hazmat suits, the organizers stated they had “carried out a comprehensive examination of the track and altered the design of the training.”

“No one wants to see injuries to athletes,” the organizers said in a second email to AFP on Thursday, adding that “the Polish luge team’s physicians have offered necessary treatment and care to the athlete.”

Sochowicz’s mishap brought back unpleasant memories of Nodar Kumaritashvili, a Georgian luger who died in a training run for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

On February 4, 2022, the Beijing Winter Olympics will begin.