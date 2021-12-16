After a wind gust hurls the inflatable 30 feet into the air, four children are killed.

On the terrible last day of school in Australia, four children perished and another four were gravely injured after falling from a bounce house that had been thrown into the air. Two of the victims were females and the other two were males.

When wind blasted the inflatable into the air at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, north-west Tasmania, at around 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, the grade five and six children had fallen from a height of roughly 30 feet.

“These youngsters were supposed to be celebrating their last day of elementary school,” Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said, according to Australia’s ABC News. “Instead, we’re all mourning their loss.”

“Our hearts are hurting for the families and loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon,” Hine said, adding that a police inquiry will take “quite some time.”

This is a work in progress.