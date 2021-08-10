After a weekend blitz, the Taliban press on with their northern offensive.

After taking five provincial capitals in a weekend assault that appeared to overwhelm government forces, the Taliban set their sights on the largest city in northern Afghanistan on Monday.

After conquering Sheberghan to the west and Kunduz and Taloqan to the east, Taliban forces are pressing in on Mazar-i-Sharif, a lynchpin of the government’s grip of the region, according to a Taliban spokesman.

The spokesman claimed the Taliban had penetrated the city, but officials and people reached by phone indicated the Taliban were exaggerating, and that the fighting was limited to the neighboring regions.

According to a statement from the provincial police force in Balkh, where Mazar-i-Sharif is the capital, “the enemy is attempting to skew public opinion and generate worry for the civilian population through their propaganda.”

Atta Mohammad Noor, Mazar’s longtime strongman, vowed to battle for the city, claiming he would “resist till the last drop of my blood.”

He tweeted, “I prefer dying in dignity to dying in despair.”

The loss of the city, which is rich in history and has long served as an economic hub, would herald the end of Kabul’s grip over the north and raise serious questions about the government’s future.

Residents in neighboring Kunduz, the second-largest city in the north that fell to the Taliban on Sunday, reported terrorists were taking government offices and institutions all around the city.

“We fled to save our lives since the security situation is bad,” Rahmatullah, a 28-year-old local, told AFP.

“It’s like something out of a horror movie,” he continued.

Another Kunduz resident, Abdul Qudoos, expressed concern that the city will experience food and water shortages.

While the Taliban advanced in the north, fighting raged in the south, with Afghan forces engaged in intensive street-to-street combat with the Taliban.

For weeks, the rebels have been attempting to seize Kandahar and Lashkar Gah, both of which have Pashtun majorities and are strongholds for the Taliban.

General Sami Sadat, commander of the Afghan army’s 215 Corps, told AFP from Lashkar Gah, “We’re clearing residences, highways, and structures that the Taliban occupy.”

Hundreds of Taliban fighters have been killed or injured in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry of defense.

Both sides regularly inflate death numbers that are nearly hard to verify.

The accusations came a day after the northern cities of Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul, and Taloqan fell within hours of each other, prompting fears that the government’s grip on the region was eroding.

Northern Afghanistan has long been seen as a stronghold for anti-Taliban forces, with some of the most tenacious opposition. Brief News from Washington Newsday.