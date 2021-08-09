After a weekend blitz, the Taliban continue their offensive in the north.

Following a weekend blitz across the north that saw large centers fall in quick succession and the government fight to hold the insurgents at bay, the Taliban took a sixth Afghan province capital on Monday.

According to Sefatullah Samangani, deputy governor of Samangan province, insurgents entered Aibak without a fight after community leaders appealed with officials to spare the city from more carnage following weeks of battles on the periphery.

“The governor accepted and withdrew all forces from the city,” Samangani said, adding that the Taliban now had “complete control” of the city.

The city had been taken, according to a Taliban spokesman.

Five provincial capitals in the north have been taken by militants, raising fears that the government is losing control of the region.

In the southwest, they have also conquered Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province.

After conquering Sheberghan to the west and Kunduz and Taloqan to the east, the Taliban declared they were moving in on Mazar-i-Sharif, the largest city in the north and a key for the government’s control of the region.

Taliban forces had infiltrated the city, according to a spokesman, but officials and people contacted by phone indicated the organization was exaggerating, and that clashes were limited to the neighboring regions.

According to a statement from the provincial police force in Balkh, where Mazar-i-Sharif is the capital, “the enemy is attempting to skew public opinion and generate worry for the civilian population through their propaganda.”

Atta Mohammad Noor, Mazar’s longtime strongman, pledged to fight to the end, claiming he would “resist till the last drop of my blood.”

He tweeted, “I prefer dying in dignity to dying in despair.”

The loss of the city, which is rich in history and has long served as an economic hub, would herald the end of Kabul’s grip over the north and raise serious questions about the government’s future.

Residents in neighboring Kunduz, the second-largest city in the north that fell to the Taliban on Sunday, reported terrorists were taking government offices and institutions all around the city.

“We fled to save our lives since the security situation is bad,” Rahmatullah, a 28-year-old local, told AFP.

“It’s like something out of a horror movie,” he continued.

Another Kunduz resident, Abdul Qudoos, expressed concern that the city will experience food and water shortages.

While the Taliban advanced in the north, fighting raged in the south, with Afghan forces engaged in intensive street-to-street combat with the Taliban.

For weeks, the militants have been attempting to seize Kandahar and Lashkar Gah —. Brief News from Washington Newsday.