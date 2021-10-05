After a week-long dispute, Bolivian Coca Leaf Growers storm the market.

Following violent skirmishes with security authorities, tens of thousands of Bolivian coca leaf growers stormed the country’s major coca market in La Paz on Monday.

Since last week, the Adepcoca market has been at the focus of a conflict between two groups of coca producers – one loyal to the government and the other opposed to it.

According to UN data, the Adepcoca market accounts for 90% of Bolivia’s legal coca leaf sector, worth $173 million per year.

The debate is over who should be in charge of the market.

Last week, a government-aligned and backed group deposed an opposition figure and took possession of the premises.

Before the government-backed group gained control of the market, Armin Lluta claimed he was held captive for hours and beaten up by them.

According to AFP reporters, clashes between coca leaf growers and security officers erupted about lunchtime on Monday.

Hundreds of riot police were stationed in front of the market, but demonstrators threw stones, sticks, and pyrotechnics at policemen, forcing them to retreat despite firing multiple rounds of tear gas.

The skirmishes resulted in the injuries of two demonstrators and two security personnel.

The coca leaf growers yelled, “Yungas together, we’ll never be defeated,” as they grabbed control of the market.

Since before the Inca Empire governed the region in the 15th century, the Las Yungas region has been a major coca leaf producer.

Its people have a long-standing grudge against the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS), which enjoys widespread support among indigenous people.

Until 2017, when then-president Evo Morales of the MAS authorized coca production in his home province of Cochabamba, Las Yungas had a monopoly on legal coca leaf cultivation.

Coca leaf is the primary element in cocaine production, but it has been used for hundreds of years for other uses, including religious rituals, herbal infusions, and chewing.