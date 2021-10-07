After a warplane barrage, Taiwan’s president warns China to “exercise restraint.”

In her first words after 150 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) jets performed five days of training near the island, Taiwan’s president cautioned China to “exercise restraint.”

Tsai Ing-wen said the spike in PLA aircraft sorties into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has “become an issue of shared concern to the international community” in a brief presentation to party leaders in Taipei.

She told the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee, “China’s actions have significantly harmed regional peace and stability.” “I have to issue a grave warning to Beijing’s authorities to exercise prudence in order to avoid miscalculation.” Tsai also used her words to greet incoming Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and praise former Japanese President Yoshihide Suga for his support for Taiwan.

Since September 2020, when defense officials in Taipei first began tracking the activity, which sometimes sees PLA fighters or bombers encircling southern Taiwan, Chinese military flights into international airspace between Taiwan proper and Taiwan-controlled Pratas Island have progressively increased.

In the 13 months since, 842 PLA aircraft have breached Taiwan’s ADIZ, including 672 this year, in “pointed military provocations,” according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. In the four days since October 1, Chinese warplanes have flown in waves of 38, 39, 16, and 56. The PLA sent one surveillance plane near Taiwan on Tuesday, possibly signaling the end of its training exercises.

The flights are completely legal under international law. They also serve a variety of objectives, including pilot training, and are posed as warnings to Taiwan’s sponsors, most notably the United States.

Taiwan has proposed a 240 billion New Taiwan dollars ($8.57 billion) special military budget for the procurement of anti-ship and land-based cruise missiles over a five-year period to meet, but not match, the PLA’s rising capabilities. Taiwan’s domestically made warships and coast guard will also benefit from the cash.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said tensions across the Taiwan Strait were at their greatest level in his 40-year professional experience during a legislative review of the special spending on Wednesday.

Taiwan President Tsai wrote an essay for Foreign Affairs magazine on Tuesday in which she expressed her goal for “mutually beneficial coexistence” with her country’s neighbors. This is a condensed version of the information.