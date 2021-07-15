After a virus outbreak in Singapore, police are looking into karaoke bars.

Following an epidemic linked to the nightspots, Singapore police are investigating multiple karaoke clubs for violating coronavirus prohibitions and have arrested 20 foreign women for alleged “vice-related acts.”

The city-state reported 56 local transmissions on Wednesday, with 42 of them linked to the bars, the most daily domestic infections it has seen since September.

Karaoke bars are a fixture of Singapore nightlife, with blacked-out windows and foreign female “hostesses” frequenting them.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, police said they were looking into three nightclubs for allegedly providing “hostessing services” in violation of virus controls.

The bars were only scheduled to operate in a limited capacity, providing food and beverages, due to current virus restrictions.

Police claimed they arrested 20 women between the ages of 20 and 34 from South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam for “suspected involvement in vice-related activities” at the bars.

This week, the karaoke bar cluster has grown in size, with 54 cases now linked to it.

A traveler on a cruise who was infected was compelled to return to Singapore earlier than planned on Wednesday when the case was discovered.

A Vietnamese hostess on a short-term visiting permit to Singapore who had visited many of the pubs was the first person to be infected in the cluster, according to officials.

Singapore has only had a little outbreak so far, but Health Minister Ong Ye Kung cautioned that there might be a “very large cluster” emerging from the bars.

He told a press conference, “We knew about situations like this happening in Korea’s and Hong Kong’s nightlife scene where individuals came very close together, some with hostesses, which led to enormous clusters.”

“Never have we allowed such actions to continue for longer than a year. As a result, this has been both worrying and disappointing.”

People who have frequented certain karaoke establishments since June 29 are encouraged to receive virus tests, which the government promises will be kept confidential.