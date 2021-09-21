After a violent anti-vax protest, Melbourne shuts down construction sites.

Laborers rioted against new vaccination requirements in Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, on Tuesday, shutting down construction sites around the city.

Sites will be blocked for two weeks as a result of “widespread non-compliance” with Covid-19 laws and violent protests, according to police.

On Monday, more than 100 construction workers wearing high-visibility vests brawled and damaged union office windows in central Melbourne to protest the vaccine demand.

For the past seven weeks, Melbourne has been under heavy lockdown as officials battle an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta variety.

Several clusters have been linked to building sites with allegedly lax Covid containment procedures.

When the shutdown was announced, state minister for industrial relations Tim Pallas remarked, “We’ve been clear: if you don’t obey the regulations, we won’t hesitate to take action.”

“Just a week ago, we put the industry on notice, we’ve seen horrible behavior on site and on our streets, and now we’re acting decisively and without hesitation,” he said.

Thousands of people have lost their jobs as a result of the construction site closures, and further protests are scheduled on Tuesday.

John Setka, the president of the local construction union, criticized the tiny handful of aggressive protestors, saying they were harming the entire workforce.

“Those inebriated fascist un-Australian morons are the reason construction workers will be sitting at home for the next two weeks without being paid,” he claimed.

In the last 24 hours, 603 new Covid cases have been reported in Victoria.