After a video showed cops using knees like Derek Chauvin, Czechs staged a ‘Roma Lives Matter’ protest.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the Czech Republic on Saturday to protest the recent death of a Roma man at the hands of police after video footage showed policemen kneeling for many minutes on his neck and chest.

The Teplice protests took occurred one week after a man died in that city following a contentious police interaction on June 19. According to BBC News, footage from the event showed three officers kneeling on the man’s chest and neck for several minutes before he was seen still. In an ambulance, the man, whose identity has not been revealed, was later pronounced dead.

The man died of a drug overdose, not the police contact, according to police, but groups have subsequently condemned the policemen and declared his death to be racially motivated.

Members of the Roma community, a two percent ethnic minority in the Czech Republic, have long endured racial discrimination throughout Eastern Europe, notably in employment and education.

Many activists have drawn parallels between this incident and the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis last year after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison on Friday, after months of international rallies and racial justice demonstrations.

Hundreds of Czech demonstrators were seen carrying “Roma Lives Matter” placards and decrying police aggression on Saturday.

Jan Duzda, a Roma music producer, told the Associated Press, “I’m angry.” “I’m enraged because this isn’t the first time this has happened to me. It’s a peculiar situation. “I’m curious as to why he died.”

Duzda went on to say that the Roma population is frequently mistreated by authorities, calling police treatment “very, very poor.”

The guy’s death has since been apologized for, but police have justified their use of force, claiming that the man had been too hostile due to a crystal meth overdose.

According to the Associated Press, local police chief Jaromir Knize remarked, “We are sad for the loss of any human life.” “Under the current circumstances I stand behind the officers, but of course, I’m sorry about the death of the person, that’s for sure. Nobody wants something like that to happen to them.”

Police, on the other hand, denied that the occurrence was comparable.