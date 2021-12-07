After a Vaccine Card Forgery was exposed, a man left a note claiming he killed his wife and children.

Authorities say a man in Germany wrote a note implying that he killed his wife and three children because he was afraid of being arrested after his forgery of a COVID-19 immunization card was discovered.

On Saturday, officers discovered the deaths of two adults, both 40, and three children, ages 4, 8, and 10, in a house in the Senzig district of Koenigs Wusterhausen, outside Berlin, with gunshot wounds.

Investigators initially suspected the family had been murdered by an outsider, but the tragedy was ultimately found to be a murder-suicide.

Prosecutor Gernot Bantleon said on Tuesday that a suicide note found in the family’s house had given light on the incident.

According to Bantleon, the man wrote in the note that he had fabricated a COVID-19 immunization certificate for his wife. Her boss had discovered the situation, and the couple dreaded being arrested and losing custody of their children. The father is suspected of murdering his wife and children before killing himself, according to investigators.

Authorities said over the weekend that they were called to the family’s house on Saturday afternoon after neighbors reported finding motionless bodies inside.

According to some local stories, the family was under COVID-19 quarantine at the time.

The instance comes after Germany set new limitations in an attempt to battle the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak to date.

Employees have been asked to show that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, have recovered from an infection, or have tested negative since November.

Unvaccinated people are also barred from entering all but the most basic establishments, including as grocery stores and pharmacies.

During a press conference on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the new restrictions as “an act of national solidarity,” saying they were required to address worries that hospitals would become overburdened with COVID-19 patients. “Our country’s situation is grave,” she stated.

Merkel also approved a nationwide vaccine mandate, which may go into force as early as February. “Given the situation, I believe it is absolutely important to pass such a mandate,” Merkel added.

The German parliament will consider a new vaccine mandate for hospital and nursing care workers on Tuesday.

Only about 69 percent of Germans are completely vaccinated, falling short of the government’s target. This is a condensed version of the information.