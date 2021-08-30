After a US warship and a Coast Guard cutter sailed through the Taiwan Strait, China retaliated.

After a US Navy destroyer and a Coast Guard cutter sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, China retaliated on Saturday, labeling the US “the greatest menace to peace and stability.”

The move, according to a statement on the Chinese Defense Ministry’s website, was provocative, demonstrating that the US is the greatest threat to peace and stability and the source of security risks in the 160-kilometer-wide Taiwan Strait.

Associated Press paraphrased the statement as saying, “We express unequivocal rejection and severe condemnation.”

China also labeled Taiwan “an inalienable part of China” in its statement on Saturday. Beijing also stated that any intervention in its “internal affairs” will not be tolerated.

The USS Kidd, a guided-missile destroyer, and the legend-class cutter Munro, a Coast Guard cutter, passed through the waterways between China and Taiwan on Friday. The US Navy was sending a vessel through the contentious waters for the ninth time.

The ships’ legal passage through the Taiwan Strait reflects the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to a statement from the Navy’s 7th Fleet in Japan.

In mid-August, the 127-meter-long Munro arrived in the region for a month-long deployment. Munro was spotted in the East China Sea earlier this week practicing with a Japanese coast guard ship, the Aso.

The transit comes after China conducted attack rehearsals near Taiwan earlier this month in reaction to what it described as “external meddling” and “provocations.” The PLA Eastern Theater Command despatched warships and fighter jets to conduct exercises off the southwest and southeast coasts of Taiwan, conducting coordinated live-fire assaults and putting the troops’ integrated joint operation capabilities to the test.

Beijing used a big civilian cargo ship to convey troops, weapons, and supplies during the recent practice, hinting at its capacity to mobilize civilian vessels during the Taiwan invasion.

Officers from the US and Taiwanese coast guards met earlier this month to examine ways to improve collaboration. The sale of 40 self-propelled howitzers to Taiwan was just approved by the US State Department. The island nation praised the United States for the sale, saying it will help it “maintain a rock-solid self-defense as well as regional peace and stability.”

According to Reuters, senior Pentagon officials met with Chinese military leaders for the first time since President Joe Biden took office in January to discuss risk management between the two countries.

Taiwan is considered a renegade province by China, which has pledged to punish it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.