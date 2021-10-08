After a two-year search, the UN appoints a Western Sahara envoy.

Staffan de Mistura, a veteran UN diplomat, was nominated as the organization’s ambassador to the Western Sahara crisis on Wednesday, over two and a half years after the post became vacant after a dozen earlier candidates were rejected by Morocco or the Polisario Front rebel force.

After such a long vetting process, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric hailed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ nomination of the 74-year-old Italian a “good signal.”

De Mistura will take over the role, which has been vacant since May 2019, on November 1, according to Dujarric.

According to officials, Morocco initially rejected De Mistura as ambassador in May, the twelfth candidate touted for the role, before finally accepting the nomination under pressure from the US.

According to the UN, he will be stationed in Brussels, where he now resides.

The Security Council will hold a closed-door meeting next week to examine MINURSO, the Western Sahara peace mission, before it is renewed on October 27, most certainly for another year.

According to a UN statement, De Mistura “brings more than 40 years of experience in diplomacy and political affairs” to the job.

He will succeed Horst Kohler, the former German president who stepped down in 2019 after failing to make significant headway in ending the war despite restarting discussions between Morocco, the Polisario Front, and regional powers Algeria and Mauritania.

De Mistura, who is fluent in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Swedish, and Arabic, served as the UN special envoy for Syria from 2014 to 2018, as well as the UN secretary-special general’s representative in Iraq in the late 2000s and Afghanistan in the early 2010s.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the US “warmly welcomes” De Mistura’s appointment and pledged support for a political process aimed at bringing a “durable and dignified” end to the violence.

According to the statement, “We will actively support his efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous future for the people of Western Sahara and the region.”

Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, is classified as a “non-self-governing area” by the United Nations, and its control has been a source of contention for decades. Morocco has been placed against the Polisario Front, which seeks independence and is backed by Algeria.

Rabat has offered a plan for Western Sahara self-governance under Moroccan sovereignty, which controls 80 percent of the enormous soil-rich desert territory abutting great ocean fishing seas.

Polisario maintains his demand for a UN-supervised referendum on self-determination, which was agreed to in