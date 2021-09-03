After a tussle with an animal in the video, the dog is covered with porcupine quills.

On the internet, it appears like dogs are continuously getting themselves into trouble in some way. Bentley the Boxer, on the other hand, came out of his fight with a porcupine with quills poking out of his entire mouth and a whopping 35 million views.

Kennedy Johnston, Bentley’s owner, posted the video on September 1, showing porcupine quills lodged all over her dog’s mouth.

Bentley, a Boxer, is a farm dog, and because porcupines are so plentiful in North America, he frequently approaches them and receives a mouthful of quills in return.

Quills are modified hairs covered in scales that migrate inwards in the same way that fish hook barbs do. Porcupine quills can penetrate the skin and migrate through muscle, reaching into bodily cavities and internal organs, according to VCA Hospitals.

Infections and abscesses in dogs can be caused by bacteria found in the quills. It’s critical for dog owners to take their dogs to a veterinarian as soon as possible after they’ve come into contact with the quills, and to keep them as still as possible.

Fortunately for Bentley, Johnston works in veterinary care and knows just what to do and how to get rid of them. In a later video, she said, “Before I placed him under full anesthetic, I plucked as many by hand as he would comfortably let me.”

In reaction to the video’s backlash, Johnston assured viewers that she is capable of handling the problem, adding, “For everyone crying in the comments: he’s a farm dog.” He’s going about his business. When this happens, I take care of him. As you can see, he is unconcerned.”

In the video, Bentley sat completely motionless as Johnston removed the quills by hand. Bentley, predictably, seemed unfazed by the situation—this is the 12th time it’s happened.

“Tell me your dog is dumb without telling me your dog is dumb,” Johnston wrote in her first video of Bentley and the quills, which she published in April. This is a condensed version of the information.