After a tumultuous 17 months in office, Malaysia’s Prime Minister resigns.

After only 17 months in power, Malaysia’s prime minister resigned and his cabinet fell on Monday, sending the country into new political uncertainty as it faces a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

After supporters withdrew support, Muhyiddin Yassin’s turbulent tenure came to an end, and he became Malaysia’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Malaysia is destined for a period of severe political horse-trading before a workable coalition takes shape, with an election improbable and no obvious successor on the horizon.

The 74-year-old fired a parting shot at adversaries inside his coalition after presenting his resignation to the monarch.

In a televised address, he stated, “I could have taken the easy way out by abandoning my values to remain Prime Minister – but that is not my choice.”

“I’ll never do business with kleptocrats.”

He claims that some MPs who left his coalition – including ex-leader Najib Razak, who is embroiled in a scandal – were enraged by his refusal to drop corruption charges against them.

The national palace reported that Muhyiddin’s resignation had been accepted by the monarch, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who formally selects the prime minister.

Muhyiddin will continue as caretaker prime minister until a replacement is selected, according to the statement, but the king is opposed to polls at this time given to the outbreak.

Following the fall of a two-year-old reformist administration led by Mahathir Mohamad, a political heavyweight in his nineties, Muhyiddin came to power in March last year without an election at the helm of a scandal-plagued coalition.

But his government was dogged by problems from the start: his majority in parliament was questioned, its legitimacy was questioned, and he was continually challenged by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

His government’s fall prolongs a time of political drama for the 32 million-strong multi-ethnic nation.

Malaysia was ruled by a coalition dominated by the country’s ethnic Malay Muslim majority for more than six decades after it gained independence from Britain in 1957.

Weary people forced the alliance and its leader Najib out of power in 2018 due to corruption scandals, unpopular race-based policies, and increasingly authoritarian governance.

The success of Mahathir’s opposition alliance sparked hopes for a new era, but it soon disintegrated due to acrimonious infighting.

Muhyiddin’s government faced rising criticism for failing to manage the virus, which has now resulted in over 1.1 million infections and 12,000 fatalities, in addition to issues over its legitimacy.

He convinced the king to declare in January. Brief News from Washington Newsday.