After a Tigray rebel attack, Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn vows to repel “enemies.”

After rebels in Tigray started a new push to reclaim territory in the war-torn area, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised to fight attacks by Ethiopia’s “enemy” on Wednesday.

Tigrayan troops claimed a slew of battlefield victories this week, two weeks after the federal government called a unilateral ceasefire in response to rebel advances.

The current rebel offensive comes after the spectacular recovery of Mekele, the regional capital, from federal forces last month, marking a watershed moment in an eight-month struggle that has killed thousands of civilians and left hundreds of thousands facing hunger.

Abiy stated that he was still devoted to peace, even if it came at a “cost,” but that the recent attacks would not go unanswered.

In a message made on Twitter, he stated, “We will oppose and repel these attacks by our internal and external adversaries while trying to speed up humanitarian efforts.”

Last November, Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy dispatched troops to Tigray after accusing the region’s once-dominant ruling party of orchestrating attacks on Ethiopian military posts.

He claimed Ethiopia had shown its willingness to halt hostilities in the country’s mountainous north.

“We’ve declared a unilateral ceasefire to avert additional conflict, to give people a break during the farming season, and to allow relief operations to continue without interruption,” he explained.

“Even though we knew peace would come at a price, we chose the peaceful path.”

He did, however, accuse Ethiopia’s foes of being “unable to rest without battle” and of using young troops.

He urged Ethiopians to remain united and to support the Ethiopian army in the face of “internal provocation” and “foreign pressure.”

The Tigray Defence Forces (TDF) captured Alamata, the main town in southern Tigray, on Tuesday, and pushed towards the western portion of the area, where fertile farmlands have long been contested, according to a spokesman for the TDF.

Because communications in the area were generally down, the rebel claims could not be independently verified, although UN and humanitarian sources reported combat around towns in western Tigray and in a refugee camp.

The TDF characterized Abiy and Ethiopian authorities’ force retreat from Mekele as a strategic maneuver, while Abiy and Ethiopian officials viewed it as a big rebel success and the declaration of a truce as a “joke.”

They later accepted it “in principle,” but only after Eritrean and Amhara forces withdrew from the region.

Abiy’s reputation has been harmed by the war, which has been marked by gruesome massacres and widespread sexual violence. Brief News from Washington Newsday.