After a three-year hiatus, Hong Kong’s Annual Harbour Swim returns.

After being canceled owing to pro-democracy rallies and later the pandemic, an annual swim across Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour was held on Sunday for the first time in three years.

The Habour Race is one of just a few major sporting events allowed to continue in the financial center this year.

Only half of the typical 3,000 swimmers were allowed to compete due to government anti-virus restrictions, and all were needed to have gotten two vaccinations and tested Covid negative before to the tournament.

Olympic silver medalist on two occasions As Hong Kong Premier Carrie Lam’s airhorn blared, Siobhan Haughey was among a handful of elite athletes leading cheers for the swimmers as they dived into the chilly surf.

This year’s oldest swimmer, Leung Yuen-ying, was accompanied in the race by her daughter.

“I have a personal affection for it because my father used to race it,” Leung told reporters.

“I hope that this meaningful event can continue in Hong Kong from generation to generation,” she remarked.

Last year’s Harbour Race was canceled due to the epidemic, and this year’s race will be canceled due to major pro-democracy protests sweeping the city.

It was first held in 1906 and has been halted twice in history: for five years during the Japanese occupation in the 1940s then for three decades due to pollution before being resumed in 2011.

The marathon has been rescheduled as the city reports no local infections in months and maintains stringent quarantine regulations for newcomers.

The coronavirus has caused about 12,500 illnesses and 213 fatalities in Hong Kong.