After a horrific road disaster killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a main transit route to the United States, Mexico urged Washington to reconsider its migration policy on Friday.

Bodies covered in white sheets littered the roadway outside Tuxtla Gutierrez in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Thursday, after a truck carrying 160 migrants, the most from Central America, toppled.

After the latest calamity to befall desperate people traveling through Mexico in quest of a better life in the United States, passengers lay in the road, bleeding and with shattered bones, screaming out in pain.

More than a hundred people were hurt.

Every year, thousands of people undertake the long, often perilous, and costly trek to escape violence and poverty in their native countries in South and Central America.

Such tragedies, according to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, should prompt the international community to confront “the underlying cause” of hopelessness.

“Coercive measures will not solve the migration problem; instead, chances for work and well-being will.” People don’t leave their towns for fun; they have no choice,” he explained.

Lopez Obrador added that if the US wanted to prevent migration to its shores, it should invest in social programs in Central America, a topic he has discussed with Vice President Joe Biden.

“However, there is a lag,” the Mexican president stated.

Authorities say the disaster killed people from Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.

According to Lopez Obrador, the majority of the victims were Guatemalans.

“The wailing was horrible to hear. “I just thought about assisting,” Sabina Lopez, an 18-year-old who lives near the accident scene, told AFP.

The driver was allegedly speeding when he lost control of the truck and fled the scene.

The National Institute of Migration has stated that it is working to identify the deceased, pay for funerals, and repatriate bodies. Survivors will be permitted to remain in Mexico, according to the statement.

According to Luis Manuel Garcia, a local civil protection official, the death toll is certain to grow, with many of the injured being brought to hospitals in critical condition.

Lopez told the AFP news agency that she observed a man pleading with his injured friend.

She recalls him telling her, “Don’t go to sleep, don’t close your eyes.” “Remember the commitment you made to your mother!” “Please hold on.” Isaias Diaz, a neighbor who came 15 minutes after the accident, reported a horrific scene with “a lot of people lying around, some of them already dead.” “I saw five, six children, hurt,” Diaz claimed, according to the Washington Newsday Brief News.