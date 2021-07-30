After a Tandem Jump Crash, one skydiver died and another was critically injured.

After crashing during a jump in southern Australia, a skydiving instructor died and his pupil received life-threatening injuries.

Two people were taking part in a tandem jump in Torquay, a seaside town about 65 miles south of Melbourne, when they “crash-landed in a pasture on Fischer Street shortly before 1pm” on Friday, according to police in Victoria.

One individual died at the scene, according to the police statement, while the other, a guy in his 50s, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The Australian Parachute Federation will investigate alongside Torquay Police, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Later on Friday, local television station 9News reported that the instructor, a man in his mid-30s, had perished, citing Ralph Hamilton-Presgrave, co-owner and main instructor of Australian Skydive, a Torquay-based firm.

The instructor, according to Hamilton-Presgrave, took the brunt of the fall after he “placed himself in peril to try to limit the passenger’s injuries.”

He went on to say that the men’s first parachute had failed to open, so they chose to deploy their second before running “into difficulties” again.

The anonymous instructor, according to Hamilton-Presgrave, was “extremely experienced” and “certainly capable of doing all he had to do.”

“The actual parachute malfunctioned, which is why we usually carry two,” he explained. Both parachutes aren’t opening properly right now. I’m not sure how or why this happened. It will be thoroughly investigated.”

In an interview with 9News, Torquay Police Sergeant Peter Christo reiterated Hamilton-remarks, Presgrave’s adding the “teacher may have buffered a lot of the shock for the client.”

“Unfortunately, there was a parachuting event where a parachute failed to open up,” Christo explained. When the parachute failed to open, emergency attempts were made to open the chute, but they were unsuccessful.

“As a result, we have a male who has died. I believe the teacher may have helped the client by softening the blow.”

Two more skydivers died just over a month ago in Australia after jumping from a plane on June 27.

In a statement, police in Goulburn, New South Wales, reported that when officers arrived on the scene.