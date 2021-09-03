After a supermarket knife attack in New Zealand, an IS-inspired attacker was shot and killed.

Despite round-the-clock surveillance by undercover agents, New Zealand police shot and killed an Islamic State-inspired assailant after he injured six people in a supermarket knife spree on Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed her regret that the attacker, a Sri Lankan national, was able to carry out his “hateful” attack despite being on a terror blacklist.

She said the man, who arrived in New Zealand in 2011, went into a shopping center in suburban Auckland and snatched a knife from a display before stabbing people.

In the 60 seconds before surveillance officers opened fire, six persons were injured, three of them critically.

Terrified consumers rushed for the exits, and video footage captured by bystanders showed men sprinting toward the incident before a volley of shots rang out.

The attack brought back bitter memories of the Christchurch mosque shootings in March 2019, New Zealand’s worst terror attack, in which a white supremacist shooter killed 51 Muslim worshippers and injured another 40.

After the latest incident, Ardern said, “What occurred today was vile, it was hateful, it was wrong.”

“It was carried out by a single person, not a religion, society, or nationality. He bears all accountability for his deeds.”

When asked about the man’s reasons, she added, “It was a violent ideology and ISIS-inspired,” referring to the extremist group Islamic State.

Because the attacker had previously been in front of the courts and was the subject of court suppression orders, Ardern said she was constrained in what she could publicly share about him.

She stated that the administration was working to have the orders lifted so that the general population in New Zealand could gain a better grasp of the issue.

The man had been imprisoned, but officials had to release him since there was no legal basis to keep him in custody, according to Ardern.

She continued, “The fact that he was in the community will be an evidence that we haven’t been able to use the legislation to the level that we would have hoped.”

Ardern expressed her disappointment that a known terror threat had managed to carry out an assault, and promised that all parts of the situation will be investigated.

“I know we did everything we could, so I was absolutely gutted,” she stated when asked how she felt after learning of the stabbings.

Ardern refused to tell how many other terror suspects were being watched in the community, simply adding that “very few people come into this category.”

Authorities, according to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.